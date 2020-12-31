Florida Reports Its First Case of UK COVID-19 Variant

The Florida Department of Health reported the case shortly before the new year.





The state's first case of the UK COVID-19 variant was identified in Martin County in a male in his 20s on Thursday. The person has no known history of travel.

In a statement, the department says it's working with the CDC to investigate the case.

"We encourage all to continue practicing COVID-19 mitigation," the statement read.

The DOH says experts anticipate this new strain of the coronavirus will not pose a threat to the effectiveness of current coronavirus vaccines.

The CDC says multiple COVID-19 variants have been identified around the world including in the UK, South Africa and Nigeria.

Although the UK strain spreads more quickly, there is no evidence that suggests it's deadlier.

Learn more about the new UK COVID-19 strain here.