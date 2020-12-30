Orange County Department of Health Issues Rabies Alert

A rabies alert has been issued for Delaney Park in Orlando and surrounding neighborhoods in Orange County after an otter tested positive for the disease.

The alert will remain in effect the next 60 days for the area around Ferncreek Ave and the 408, I-4, Holden Ave, and Conway Rd boundaries of the county.

Residents should be aware that wild animals can carry rabies. Contact with racoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats, and coyotes should be avoided.

Domestic animals like cats and dogs should be vaccinated against rabies to avoid infection.

Anyone who has been bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal should seek immediate medical attention and report the injury to the Department of Health.

Treatment should be started as soon after exposure as possible.

Here are some more tips to keep you and your family safe:

