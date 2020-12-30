© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Lake County to offer seniors COVID-19 vaccine on first-come, first-served basis beginning Friday

By Joe Byrnes
Published December 30, 2020 at 11:20 AM EST
Gov. Ron DeSantis urges older Floridians to have patience as state seeks to vaccinate senior citizens. Image: DeSantis via Facebook
The Lake County Health Department will begin vaccinating senior citizens and health care workers on a first-come, first-served basis in Leesburg and Clermont Friday morning.

Meanwhile, Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging Florida seniors to be patient during a process that could take many weeks. He said the state will rely on hospitals and county health departments.

COVID-19 vaccinations will be available without an appointment at Cooper Memorial Library and Lake Sumter College. The hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday beginning January 1st while supplies last.

Existing appointments will be honored.

Speaking in Delray Beach, DeSantis reiterated Florida's decision to prioritize seniors along with medical workers and nursing homes.

"We don’t have enough vaccine currently on hand for all 4 million-plus senior citizens in the state of Florida," he said. "Now we will get there. But it’s not going to happen overnight."

Sumter County -- with one of the country’s oldest populations -- is inoculating medical workers in preparation for mass vaccinations.

No events are scheduled. But patients with severe conditions can make an appointment starting Monday.

Marion County, on the other hand, has already registered more than 33,000 for shots beginning next Tuesday.

Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
