Diddy providing some COVID-19 relief for Miami neighborhood

MIAMI (AP) — Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs is providing some coronavirus relief in a Miami neighborhood. He and his children handed out $50 bills, supermarket gift cards and hygiene supplies in the Overtown neighbor Tuesday. The event was set up to help residents facing economic hardship during the pandemic. Diddy’s charitable foundation is also working with music festival and nightlife organizer Michael Gardner and the local group Teens Exercising Extraordinary Success to provide rental assistance for 175 families.