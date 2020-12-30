© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Diddy providing some COVID-19 relief for Miami neighborhood

By Danielle Prieur
Published December 30, 2020 at 1:03 AM EST
Photo: Lance Asper
Photo: Lance Asper

MIAMI (AP) — Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs is providing some coronavirus relief in a Miami neighborhood. He and his children handed out $50 bills, supermarket gift cards and hygiene supplies in the Overtown neighbor Tuesday. The event was set up to help residents facing economic hardship during the pandemic. Diddy’s charitable foundation is also working with music festival and nightlife organizer Michael Gardner and the local group Teens Exercising Extraordinary Success to provide rental assistance for 175 families.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details