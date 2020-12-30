© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Campus Carry Bill Returns For 2021

By Danielle Prieur
Published December 30, 2020 at 12:51 AM EST
Photo: Alexis Brown
Photo: Alexis Brown

A long-debated proposal that would allow people with concealed-weapons licenses to carry guns on Florida college and university campuses was recently filed for consideration during the 2021 legislative session, which begins in March.

Representative Anthony Sabatini has refiled the “campus carry” proposal, which did not receive a hearing during the 2019 and 2020 sessions. Under current law, people are barred from carrying guns on college and university campuses. Sabatini says that law makes no sense. “Somebody is going to come with a gun. My bill makes you safer, by taking the people that are 21, have a concealed weapons permit, responsible citizens, and non-felons, and giving them a firearm so they can defend themselves and possibly others.” Similar measures were filed unsuccessfully by other gun-rights supporters in prior sessions. The proposals have drawn strong opposition from higher-education leaders. As of October 31st, Florida had issued more than 2.19 million concealed-weapons licenses.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details