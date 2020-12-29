Orange County Residents Can Get Free COVID-19 Testing at Barnett Park Through Jan. 30

Free coronavirus testing at Barnett Park in Orange County has been extended through Jan. 30.





Both PCR and antigen tests are available 7 days a week from 9 until 5 pm at Barnett Park.

COVID-19 testing ends at 5 pm daily and the site may close early when maximum capacity is reached or if wait times get long.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says that’s why it’s imperative that residents get to the site early.

“We’re still asking residents to get in line before noon, as the line has been closed by early afternoon to accommodate all cars and lines. We find those lines are backing up.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Demings-Barnett-Park-testing-cut-two.wav"][/audio]

Demings encouraged residents to get tested as the vaccine is not available for most age groups yet.

“While the vaccine will soon be available to select groups, free COVID-19 testing also remains a priority in our county. Our county health services site at Barnett Park will continue to offer tests, seven days per week from 9 am to 5 pm through January 30.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Demings-Barnett-Park-testing-cut-one.wav"][/audio]

For more information about getting tested in the county, click on thelink.

