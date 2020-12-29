© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orange County Residents Can Get Free COVID-19 Testing at Barnett Park Through Jan. 30

By Danielle Prieur
Published December 29, 2020 at 6:51 AM EST
a-technician-prepares-coronavirus-test-samples-on-new-yorks-long-island-the-head-of-new-york-citys-public-labs-said-fighting-the-virus-without-a-test-was-like-building-a-house-with-a-saw-but-no-ham
AP
/
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York's Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Free coronavirus testing at Barnett Park in Orange County has been extended through Jan. 30.


Both PCR and antigen tests are available 7 days a week from 9 until 5 pm at Barnett Park.

COVID-19 testing ends at 5 pm daily and the site may close early when maximum capacity is reached or if wait times get long.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says that’s why it’s imperative that residents get to the site early.

“We’re still asking residents to get in line before noon, as the line has been closed by early afternoon to accommodate all cars and lines. We find those lines are backing up.”

Demings encouraged residents to get tested as the vaccine is not available for most age groups yet.

“While the vaccine will soon be available to select groups, free COVID-19 testing also remains a priority in our county. Our county health services site at Barnett Park will continue to offer tests, seven days per week from 9 am to 5 pm through January 30.”

For more information about getting tested in the county, click on thelink.
