Florida couple tries to solve Christmas card mystery

By Danielle Prieur
Published December 29, 2020 at 2:16 AM EST
Photo: freestocks

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Tampa couple is trying to find the name of an 85-year-old woman who sent them an unsigned Christmas card detailing the good times she spent in their house as a child. She wrote that some of her best years were spent in the 1925 bungalow-style house. She wrote that she moved there when she was 8, and she has many memories of holidays in the home. Jeremy Beauchamp and his husband Dale moved there two years ago. They hope they can track her down and invite her to visit the home again. He added that they hope to continue making happy memories in the home.

Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
