Fishkind Conversations: FL's Pandemic Economy And Ways To Improve It

The latest Pulse Report from the Census Bureau documents the damage the pandemic has done to the U.S. and Florida economies. But WMFE’s economist Dr. Hank Fishkind says the report also points to some pathways for recovery.

More than half of U.S. respondents reported a loss in employment, 12 percent were food insecure, and more than 25 percent were facing housing worries. WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston asked Fishkind how the Sunshine State is faring.

