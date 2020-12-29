© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Conversations: FL's Pandemic Economy And Ways To Improve It

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published December 29, 2020 at 3:49 AM EST
Hank Fishkind. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
The latest Pulse Report from the Census Bureau documents the damage the pandemic has done to the U.S. and Florida economies. But WMFE’s economist Dr. Hank Fishkind says the report also points to some pathways for recovery.

More than half of U.S. respondents reported a loss in employment, 12 percent were food insecure, and more than 25 percent were facing housing worries. WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston asked Fishkind how the Sunshine State is faring.

Click Play Audio to hear their conversation.

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
