South Florida Doctor Urges Public To Take COVID-19 Precautions

By Danielle Prieur
Published December 27, 2020 at 5:04 AM EST
Photo: CDC @cdc

Healthcare workers are among the first to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

That includes Dr. Joshua Lenchus, the chief medical officer at Broward Health Medical Center. But he says the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines doesn’t mean people can stop wearing masks—especially indoors, or with people from outside your household. "While the vaccines are here and the entire world is incredibly optimistic about vaccination and us really turning the corner in a major way, we’re not out of the woods yet." It’s expected to take another 6 months or more for enough people to be vaccinated that it will slow down the spread of COVID-19. Lenchus recommends that people get a flu shot now, and get the vaccine as distribution continues in the new year. Side effects could include arm soreness and some fever. "A few hours for one day of symptoms is nothing compared to what happens if you get COVID-19 and have those symptoms." Meanwhile, people who want a COVID-19 test will find many government-run sites closed over the holidays.

coronavirusCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
