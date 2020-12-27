© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida health officials report 7K uptick in COVID-19 cases

By Danielle Prieur
Published December 27, 2020 at 1:55 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida health officials report that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has ticked upward by 7,000. The new cases reported Sunday brought the state’s tally to more than 1.25 million since the outbreak began earlier this year. More than 21,200 Floridians have now died from COVID-19 — with more than 70 new deaths added to the death toll. The number of people tested for COVID-19 was considerably lower over the past two days than the days before Christmas. It remains to be seen if gatherings over the Christmas weekend will spike the state’s infection numbers — as was the case following the Thanksgiving holiday.

