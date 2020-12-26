© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Greg Norman in hospital with virus after father-son tourney

By Danielle Prieur
Published December 26, 2020 at 7:48 AM EST
Photo: Claudio Schwarz
Golf Hall of Famer Greg Norman shared photos on social media suggesting he has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The 65-year-old Australian posted a video on Instagram on Thursday night saying he was experiencing coronavirus symptoms, then posted photos Friday showing himself in a hospital bed.

Norman’s son, Greg Norman Jr., also said on social media that he and his wife, Michelle, have tested positive.

The Normans played in the father-son PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, last weekend.

The elder Norman said Thursday that he had flu-like symptoms, including a mild fever, a cough, aches and pains, and a mild headache.

