Stimulus Includes $250 Million For Everglades Restoration

By Amy Green
Published December 22, 2020 at 6:29 AM EST
Everglades backcountry. Photo courtesy Everglades National Park
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

The long-awaited stimulus package approved by Congress Monday night includes $250 million for Everglades restoration. 

The state’s top Republican leaders -- including Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott -- had urged President Donald Trump for the spending. 

DeSantis has made Everglades restoration a central issue of his administration, after toxic algae gripped the state in 2018. 

Trump is expected to sign the measure in the coming days. 

Central Florida NewsevergladesEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
