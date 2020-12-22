Stimulus Includes $250 Million For Everglades Restoration

The long-awaited stimulus package approved by Congress Monday night includes $250 million for Everglades restoration.

The state’s top Republican leaders -- including Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott -- had urged President Donald Trump for the spending.

DeSantis has made Everglades restoration a central issue of his administration, after toxic algae gripped the state in 2018.

Trump is expected to sign the measure in the coming days.