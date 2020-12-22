© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Congress Asks For Answers On Arecibo's Collapse

By Brendan Byrne
Published December 22, 2020 at 6:07 AM EST
A camera at Puerto Rico's Arecibo Observatory captured the telescope's collapse Tuesday. Photo: NSF
A camera at Puerto Rico's Arecibo Observatory captured the telescope's collapse Tuesday. Photo: NSF

Congress is asking the National Science Foundation for answers on the collapse of the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico.

The NSF has 60 days to report to Congress on the cause of the collapse, plans to remove debris and the process for determining what will replace the huge radio dish.

The Observatory, which is managed by UCF and funded by the NSF, suffered a snapped cable earlier this year followed by another cable snap that resulted in the collapse of the dish.

Before the final collapse, the NSF determined that repairs were impossible and decommissioned the dish.

Arecibo’s 305-meter radio telescope helped search for alien life and tracked nearby asteroids. A petition to rebuild the dish has reached over 84,000 signatures

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpace
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details