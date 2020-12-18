UCF Grad Walk Allows Students to Walk Across the Stage, Get Their Diplomas In-Person With Health Protocols In Place

UCF graduates are walking across the stage to get their diplomas today at a new, socially distanced event called Grad Walk held in the Student Union.





Graduates can wear their caps and gowns, and bring up to four family members or friends. The event is being held in conjunction with a virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday.

Communications graduate Emily Kemp says she’s walking with her sister today.

[caption id="attachment_170913" align="aligncenter" width="400"]

A Knight and her family take pictures at Grad Walk. Photo: Danielle Prieur[/caption]

“Oh my gosh. At first it wasn't a big deal, but then my mom never got to graduate and it was very important to her so this was something I really fought for to do."

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/13007_GRAD-WALK_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Associate Director of Events and Engagement Crystal Saul says a number of health protocols have been put in place to protect students and their guests.

“Sanitizing the ballroom every last ten minutes on the hour. We literally took a measuring tape to make sure that our pods were at least ten feet apart. We are following campus policy with the mask requirements. We have hand sanitizer stations everywhere.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/13008_GRAD-WALK_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

[caption id="attachment_170914" align="aligncenter" width="400"]

Students wait in a socially distanced line for Grad Walk. Photo: Danielle Prieur[/caption]

In total, UCF will offer 13 Grad Walks. More than 2,500 graduates have participated so far.

If you'd like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.