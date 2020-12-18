© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orlando Health Begins Vaccinating Staff With Direct Patient Exposure Including ICU, COVID-19 Units

By Danielle Prieur
Published December 18, 2020 at 10:30 AM EST
Elizabeth Rosado, RN, a 30-year veteran in the Trauma ICU unit was the first person to receive the vaccination with Orlando Health. Photo: Orlando Health
Elizabeth Rosado, RN, a 30-year veteran in the Trauma ICU unit was the first person to receive the vaccination with Orlando Health. Photo: Orlando Health

All staff will receive the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine. 

Orlando Health started vaccinating staff who are considered at high risk for COVID-19 exposure today at Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center. 

Some 1,400 team members were vaccinated at the free, voluntary vaccine clinic that will run until 7 pm tonight.

The ORMC clinic will reopen again on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, and then in the last week in December. 

Another clinic will be held on Dec. 23 at Orlando Health South Lake Hospital. 

High risk groups that are eligible for vaccination include clinical and non-clinical staff that have direct patient contact including ICU and COVID-19 care units, emergency departments and people who handle infectious materials. 

AdventHealth began vaccinating its frontline workers on Wednesday. More than 3,400 have been vaccinated so far.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details