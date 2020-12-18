© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

OCPS Superintendent Jenkins Asks Gov. DeSantis to Prioritize Teachers, Other School Staff for COVID-19 Vaccine

By Danielle Prieur
Published December 18, 2020 at 9:34 AM EST
Photo: Greg Rosenke
Photo: Greg Rosenke

Jenkins says essential K-12 employees should be added to priority groups for coronavirus vaccination. 

Right now, those priority groups include healthcare workers and long-term care residents.

In a letter sent Friday, Jenkins argued that instructional, classified and administrative staff that come in direct contact with students should also be able to get the vaccine.

She said with more than 18,000 additional students preparing to return to face-to-face instruction in January, vaccinating these employees would protect their health and ensure they're able to provide critical instruction and other support services.

It would also encourage staff who are currently on leave due to the threat of COVID-19 to return to their schools where they are needed to serve more students.

Jenkins said the district would coordinate vaccinations with the union to make sure the most vulnerable workers get the vaccine first. 

About half of the school district’s 200,000 students will be attending class in person next semester.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details