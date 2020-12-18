© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida jobs: Dip in seasonal retail work slows job growth in November

By Joe Byrnes
Published December 18, 2020 at 10:20 AM EST
Chart: DEO
Osceola and Orange counties were Florida's worst and second worst for unemployment in November.

And the state's job growth -- adjusted for this time of year -- was slow, thanks in part to fewer retail jobs.

In data adjusted for the season, Florida added only 4,000 jobs last month.

Department of Economic Opportunity chief economist Adrienne Johnston says retail employment didn't get the usual holiday boost.

"I think we're seeing where people are shopping online a little bit more this season," she said during a press event Friday. "Businesses did not add as many employees to their payrolls."

Johnston says Florida's tourism-related jobs -- hit so hard by the pandemic -- continued to come back.

The Orlando area, though, lost 2,900 leisure and hospitality jobs last month.

As for the jobless rate, Florida held steady at 6.3%. In November of last year, it was 2.7%. (This November's seasonally adjusted rate was 6.4%.)

Osceola County's unemployment rate was 9.7% and Orange County's 8.1%. Both had fewer people with a job and fewer people looking for one.

 

