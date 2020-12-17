Your Coronavirus Update For Thursday: New Cases Spike To 13,000

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Florida adds 13,000 new cases, the highest daily case count since July

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Florida added 13,164 new COVID-19 cases, according to figures released Thursday.

That’s an increase compared to the three prior days- and the highest daily case count since July 16th.

Florida is averaging 10,282 new cases per day in the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR.

That’s a 10% increase over the week prior, and a 27% increase from two weeks ago.

As of Thursday morning, 5,127 patients were in the hospital statewide with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

In total, more than 1.1 million Floridians have gotten COVID-19, and 20,594 people have died statewide.



Here's a roundup of stories you may have missed:

First Health Workers Vaccinated In Central Florida

Abe Aboraya, WMFE

The first health care workers in Central Florida got vaccinated against COVID-19 Wednesday. AdventHealth got 20,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, and frontline health care workers began getting vaccinated Wednesday morning. Read more here.

Orange County Public Schools Will Distribute Meals to Students Ahead of Winter Break

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

The school district will be providing students with meals to last them through the holiday break. Meals will be distributed on Monday, Dec. 21st from 9 to 11 am. Read more here.

After Months Of Online Performances, Opera Orlando Returns To The Stage

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

When the coronavirus pandemic struck last spring the performing arts in Central Florida ground to a halt. Now- as people have adapted to life in the pandemic- the arts are coming back- slowly. Opera Orlando executive director Gabriel Preisser says nothing beats live performance, and this week the opera is back with a production of Johann Strauss II’s Die Fledermaus: The Revenge of the Bat. Read the story and listen to the interview here.

Coronavirus FAQ: Should I Wash My Kid’s Clothes Every Day After School?

Pranav Baskar, NPR

It’s normal to wonder what you can do to minimize the risk of virus transmission if you’re in a region where schools have reopened or plan on reopening soon. And clothing is of particular concern. Young kids don’t exactly have the greatest hygiene: They pick their nose, put their hands in their mouths, wipe dirt on their clothes, touch other kids — you get the idea. Read more here.