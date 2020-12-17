Orange County Health Department Prepares to Vaccinate EMS Workers In December

The vaccinations will take place at the Orange County Convention Center.

Health Director Dr. Raul Pino says vaccines will be made available to these frontline workers Dec. 26 through the 31st.

Pino said the goal is to vaccinate as many workers as possible between the Christmas and New Years holidays as cases continue to rise in the county.

“If we start the 24th, we may go through rotations and a lot of people may be off the day before Christmas and the day before New Years. So that's why we are going to try to intensify our vaccinations for EMS providers on those days."

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/pino-clip-two-.wav"][/audio]

With the Moderna vaccine approved at the federal level, Pino said they should have enough doses for all EMS workers.

And he says they are prepared to extend this service as needed.

"After that then we are going to move into law enforcement. And after that, we will also move into other care providers in more general areas."

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/pino-clip-three.wav"][/audio]

He says the department will also vaccinate its staff at the same time, especially those in direct contact with the public.

More than 66,000 residents in the county have gotten sick with coronavirus since the start of the pandemic in mid-March.

If you'd like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.