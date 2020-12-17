© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Eustis police captain eyes historic Tavares train depot as possible craft brewery

By Joe Byrnes
Published December 17, 2020 at 7:29 AM EST
The historic Albert Street Railroad Depot. Photo: City of Tavares
Eustis police Capt. Gary Winheim -- who was shot in the line of duty a year ago this week -- finds relaxation through craft brewing.

That's why the veteran officer and his wife, Stephenie, plan to call their brewhouse "Woosah."

"Woosah" as a way to calm down harkens back to a buddy-cop film with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

"The lieutenant in 'Bad Boys 2,' that was, that was what he said. He rubbed his ear and said, 'Woosah,' just kind of a thing," Winheim said. "Yeh, that might have been where I saw it."

Winheim was at a Tavares City Council meeting Wednesday night.

The city gave Woosah Craft Brew five months to evaluate the historic Albert Street Railroad Depot as a possible location to lease.

"We want to bring a craft brewery to Tavares and be the first craft brewery here," Winheim said. "We want to be a destination, bringing the Ale Trail to Tavares."

He says it’s very early still and things are uncertain. He does not plan to retire until Stephenie, who is a Realtor, opens the doors of their new business -- maybe in 2022.

Tags
TavaresCentral Florida News
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
