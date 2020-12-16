© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orange County Public Schools Will Distribute Meals to Students Ahead of Winter Break

By Danielle Prieur
Published December 16, 2020 at 10:25 AM EST
Photo: Sandra Wei

The district will be providing students with meals to last them through the holiday break. Meals will be distributed on Monday, Dec. 21st from 9 to 11 am. 

Students or their parent or guardian can pick up the meals at the curbside distribution event.

Each meal kit will contain breakfasts, lunches, snacks and suppers for the days school will be closed for the winter holiday. 

A maximum of four students in a car can be served at a time. Supplies are available on a first-come, first-served basis. 

Any student eighteen years of age or younger can participate. School sites that distributed fewer than 25 meals at previous events have closed. 

The school district says students are able to get meals at other nearby schools.

Here's a list of the school distribution sites that have been closed:

Cherokee School
Dr. Phillips ES
Gateway School
Hillcrest ES
Ivey Lane ES
Lake Silver ES
Magnolia School
Orlando Gifted Academy
Palm Lake ES
Pinar ES
Ridgewood Park ES

For a list of participating schools, click here.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
