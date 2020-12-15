© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Your Coronavirus Update For Tuesday: Florida Adds Another 9,400 Cases; New Case Positivity Climbs

By Matthew Peddie
Published December 15, 2020 at 12:23 PM EST
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Central Florida, with enough doses for 20,000 people to get vaccinated. (video courtesy AdventHealth)
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Central Florida, with enough doses for 20,000 people to get vaccinated. (video courtesy AdventHealth)

Florida adds 9,400 more cases as new case positivity rate spikes to 9.64%

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Florida added 9,439 new COVID-19 cases, according to figures released today.

That’s an increase from the two prior days. 

The positivity rate for new cases was 9.64%, which is the highest it's been in the last 14 days.

Florida is averaging 9,800 new cases per day in the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR.

That’s a three percent increase over the week prior, and a 26 percent increase from two weeks ago.

As of this morning, 5,104 patients were in the hospital statewide with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. 

In total, more than 1.1 million Floridians have gotten COVID-19, and 20,365 have died. 

 

Tags
coronaviruscoronavirus updatesCentral Florida News
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details