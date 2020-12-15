© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Two Back-to-Back Fronts Will Help to Return the Cooler Temperatures to the Sunshine State

By Danielle Prieur
Published December 15, 2020 at 6:20 AM EST
Photo: Florida Storms
Photo: Florida Storms

Floridians have been thawing since last week’s strong cold front, which brought frost and freeze conditions to much of the Florida Panhandle, North Florida, and parts of Central Florida.

However, this week may deliver another blast of cool temperatures and even some rain chances.

A low pressure system is anticipated to strengthen in the Plains Tuesday before quickly moving eastward towards the Florida Panhandle arriving during the late overnight. Precipitation chances will increase in parts of North and Central Florida on Wednesday as the accompanying cold front approaches.

However, given how fast the low pressure system is moving, showers should be brief for most areas.

High pressure is expected to build in from the west after the passage of the second cold front beginning late Wednesday night and into Thursday. Clear skies and cooler temperatures will follow for the remainder of the week, with high temperatures ranging in the 50s for parts of the Panhandle, to the 60s for North and Central Florida.

South Florida will continue to experience comfortable temperatures in the 70s.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
