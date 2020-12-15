© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
State Representatives Push For Permanent Alcohol To-Go Order

By Danielle Prieur
Published December 15, 2020 at 6:32 AM EST
Photo: Gaby Dyson
Right now, Floridians can get their mulled wine and holiday coquito to go - but there’s a push to make that a year-round thing.
Due to COVID-19, an order issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis in March allows any business with an alcohol license to offer packaged “take-out” alcoholic drinks. Two state representatives have filed a bill to turn that order into law. Some restaurant owners say take-out drinks won't make that much of a difference to their bottom lines, but think it's a modest win for struggling bars. If passed, that rule would take effect next July.

coronavirusCentral Florida NewsHealth
