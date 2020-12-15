© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hubble: 30 Years Of Spectacular Celestial Images

By Brendan Byrne
Published December 15, 2020 at 1:41 PM EST
The Hubble Telescope in orbit. Photo: NASA
The Hubble Telescope in orbit. Photo: NASA

For the last three decades, the Hubble Space Telescope has peered deep into our universe, exploring the origins of the cosmos and capturing stunning views of stars, clusters and galaxies.

Now, NASA is releasing a catalogue of some of its most dazzling images -- some you can see yourself from your own backyard.

We’ll talk with NASA Hubble Senior Project Scientist Dr. Jennifer Wiseman about Hubble’s history and how the orbiting observatory will help future telescopes explore even more of our universe.

But Hubble was almost hobbled by a problem with its main mirror. Those crystal clear shots of deep space would have been fuzzy but for the crew of dedicated spacewalkers and talented engineers who fixed the scope from space. We’ll revisit a conversation with retired NASA astronaut Storey Musgrave about the effort to fix Hubble and the delicate dance of spacewalks.

Keep Listening:

Tags
SpaceAre We There Yet
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details