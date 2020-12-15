© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fishkind Conversations: Dr. Fishkind's Economic Prescriptions For Faster Recovery

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published December 15, 2020 at 3:10 AM EST
Hank Fishkind. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Hank Fishkind. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Vaccinations are getting underway this week across the US, in all 50 states. Most states are starting inoculations with frontline health care workers.

The process of vaccinating the majority of citizens will be slow, with experts projecting large swaths of the population will be vaccinated by early next summer.

Although it will be months before most of us get a vaccine, economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind has some economic “prescriptions” he says can accelerate the financial recovery, using policies on the state level and responsible behavior among individuals.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

Tags
CommentariesfishkindeconomyFishkind Economic Commentaries
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details