Fishkind Conversations: Dr. Fishkind's Economic Prescriptions For Faster Recovery

Vaccinations are getting underway this week across the US, in all 50 states. Most states are starting inoculations with frontline health care workers.

The process of vaccinating the majority of citizens will be slow, with experts projecting large swaths of the population will be vaccinated by early next summer.

Although it will be months before most of us get a vaccine, economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind has some economic “prescriptions” he says can accelerate the financial recovery, using policies on the state level and responsible behavior among individuals.

