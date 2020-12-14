Your Coronavirus Update For Monday: Florida Nears Records Set In Summer For Covid Cases

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Florida Nears Records Set In Summer For Covid Cases; death tolk tops 20,000

Abe Aboraya, WMFE

Florida added 8,334 new COVID-19 cases, according to figures released Monday.

That’s a slight decrease compared to the three prior days, but daily case counts typically drop over the weekend.

Florida has now reported more than 1,134,383 cases, and 20,271 COVID-19 deaths.

Florida is averaging 9,700 new cases per day in the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR.

That’s a slight increase over the week prior, and a 25 percent increase from two weeks ago.

Florida is approaching the records set over July and August for COVID-19 cases.

As of Monday morning, 4,690 patients were in the hospital statewide with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.



Here's a roundup of stories you may have missed:

Central Florida faces an emerging hunger crisis

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

While Congress struggles to compromise on a COVID-19 relief package, the people who help feed the hungry in Central Florida see an emerging crisis. Read more and listen to the story here.

The Future of The Star Motel is Uncertain: Here’s Why That Matters

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

With a nationwide eviction order up on Dec. 31 and no homeless shelters in the area, Star Motel manager Sarah Russo says it’s wrong to close down the motel right before the holidays. Read more here.

What You Need To Know As The First COVID-19 Vaccine Heads Your Way

Joanne Silberner, NPR

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency authorization for the first COVID-19 vaccine to be deployed over the next few days in the U.S., you may have a lot of questions about what this means for you and the people you love. Read more here.

Business Survival During The Pandemic & Preparing For A Rebound In 2021

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

2020 has been an exercise in survival for many businesses. But for those who have been able to adapt and survive the pandemic, there is light at the end of the tunnel. Read more and listen to the panel discussion here.