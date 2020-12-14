UCF Restores Offers Trauma Treatment Scholarships for Mental Health Clinicians

A program at the University of Central Florida that specializes in PTSD treatment is offering free online training in trauma therapy to mental health clinicians throughout the state.

Scholarships will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, covering the cost of the six-hour educational program.

UCF Restores director Dr. Deb Beidel says during the pandemic, there’s an even greater need for this type of expertise in the mental health community.

“We know and people hear on the radio how mental health disorders are increasing, how stress is increasing as we continue to go through and struggle with and deal with the effects of this pandemic.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/effects-of-this-pandemic-.wav"][/audio]

Beidel says the treatment combines exposure therapy with treatment for other symptoms of PTSD.

“That addresses things like sleep hygiene, anger management and also tips on depression and social reintegration as we call it. Getting back out in the community.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/PRX_getting-back-out-.wav"][/audio]

About 200 clinicians, three from each of Florida’s 67 counties, will receive the training in trauma management therapy or TMT.

So far, 50 clinicians have been trained in TMT through the program.

If you'd like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.