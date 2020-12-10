© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 Testing Site Coming To Orlando International Airport

By Abe Aboraya
Published December 10, 2020 at 11:19 AM EST
People wait in line at Orlando International Airport. Photo: Danielle Prieur
A COVID-19 testing site is coming to the Orlando International Airport. The board that oversees the airport agreed to lease  space to AdventHealth for a Centra Care testing site. 

Some airlines are requiring passengers be tested before they can board. 

Airport CEO Phil Brown says the airport is still working out what to do when a passenger tests positive.

“The testing company has to notify the Department of Health," said Brown. 

"The Department of Health notifies CDC. CDC has a criteria whether they place individuals on the no-fly list, which is communicated to airlines. So all of that needs to be worked through.”

Ultimately, though, Brown said it will be up to airlines to stop passengers with a positive test from boarding. 

The airport expects to have the testing site opened this month, and the lease will run at least through July of 2021.

