Business Survival During The Pandemic & Preparing For A Rebound In 2021

By Matthew Peddie
Published December 10, 2020 at 8:50 PM EST
Store closed sign, shopping mall on Colonial Drive. Photo by Matthew Peddie, WMFE

2020 has been an exercise in survival for many businesses. But for those who have been able to adapt and survive the pandemic, there is light at the end of the tunnel. 

Restaurants suddenly had to pivot to delivery only and manufacturers were faced with disruptions to the supply chain, and in some cases demand for new products in short order. 

We talk with three business leaders about how they’ve ridden out the pandemic and what 2021 could look like. 

Joining the program- Matt Hinckley, owner of Hinckley's Fancy Meats in East End Market; Dena Jalbert, CEO of Orlando-based Align Business Advisory Services; and Mauricio Toro, CEO and co-founder of Daytona Beach based Techfit Digital Surgery.

Matthew Peddie
