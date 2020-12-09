Your Wednesday Coronavirus Update: 9,000 New Cases Added

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Florida adds 9,000 new cases

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Florida added 9,442 new coronavirus cases and 89 new deaths Tuesday. The state has reported 1,083,362 coronavirus infections since March. Some 19,716 people have died from COVID-19.

The Agency for Health Care Administration reported 4,559 hospitalizations for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

The positivity rate for new cases among Florida residents was 86.4%. The percentage of Florida residents who tested positive for coronavirus is 10.83%.

Orange County added 791 new cases- the highest daily tally of new cases in the last 14 days- and 10 new fatalities.

Orange County has seen 61,055 coronavirus cases since March, and 652 people have died from COVID-19. Some 214 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.



Here's a roundup of stories you may have missed:

This Dad is Fighting to Keep His Room at the Star Motel: “I Cannot Have My Four Young Kids Out On The Streets”

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Osceola County has started to board up rooms that residents are still living in at the Star Motel in Kissimmee. Some of these families have nowhere else to go and are worried they’ll be homeless for the holidays. Read more here.

Facebook Bans Debunked Claims About COVID-19 Vaccines

Shannon Bond, NPR

Facebook is banning claims about COVID-19 vaccines that have been debunked by public health experts, as governments prepare to roll out the first vaccinations against the virus. Read more here.

AAA Warns Central Floridians to Stay Alert As More People Opt for Socially Distanced Celebrations

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

More families are viewing holiday lights from their cars this year in order to maintain social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.

‘Fresh Air’ Critic Revisits The TV, Books And Movies That Helped Ease Lockdown

John Powers, NPR

Like many people, I’ve spent the lockdown months looking for distractions. But even as I enjoyed watching Inspector Morse solve murder after murder in Oxford, what I want to highlight about 2020 are some books, films and TV shows that didn’t simply distract me but delved into enduring questions of freedom, dignity and survival. Read more here.