Your Coronavirus Update For Tuesday: State Adds Nearly 8,000 New Cases

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Florida adds nearly 8,000 new cases

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Florida added 7,842 new coronavirus cases and 98 new deaths Tuesday. The state has reported 1,073,770 coronavirus infections since March. Some 19,627 people have died from COVID-19.

Hospitalizations for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 have ticked up to 4,558 statewide, according the Agency for Health Care Administration, still well below the peak last summer.

The positivity rate for new cases among Florida residents was 7.92%.

More than 60,000 cases have been reported in Orange County, which has the most of any county in Central Florida.

The county added 579 cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 60,291. Some 642 people have died from COVID-19 in Orange County.



Here's a roundup of stories you may have missed:

Fired Data Scientist Rebekah Jones Raises $100K After FDLE Raid

Abe Aboraya, WMFE

Florida’s former COVID-19 data curator has raised more than $100,000 for her legal defense fund after being raided by law enforcement this week. Read more here.

Orange County Strike Teams Prepared To Fine Businesses Which Flout Pandemic Rules

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Orange County’s compliance task force will be out Tuesday to make sure businesses are adhering to mask wearing and social distancing rules. Businesses that aren’t in compliance could be fined. Read more here.

U.K. Begins Nationwide Coronavirus Immunization, Largest In Nation’s History

Jaclyn Diaz, NPR

Margaret Keenan, a grandmother of four, made history Tuesday after getting a potentially life-saving birthday present. Read more here.

Orange County Animal Services Holds Pet Food Giveaway Wednesday

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Orange County pet owners affected by the coronavirus pandemic can pick up free cat and dog food Wednesday in Orlando. Read more here.