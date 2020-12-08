© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Vice President Pence Visiting Space Coast Wednesday

By Brendan Byrne
Published December 8, 2020 at 10:44 AM EST
Vice President Mike Pence delivers opening remarks during the National Space Council's first meeting, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Va. Photo Credit: (NASA/Joel Kowsky)
(NASA/Joel Kowsky)
Vice President Mike Pence delivers opening remarks during the National Space Council's first meeting, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Va. Photo Credit: (NASA/Joel Kowsky)

Vice President Mike Pence is visiting Florida’s Space Coast Wednesday to host a National Space Council Meeting at Kennedy Space Center.

It’s the eighth and likely final meeting of the Trump administration’s National Space Council -- a group of political appointees that steers the nation’s space policy. The National Space Council meeting begins at 12:30 p.m. and will air on NASA TV.

The Vice President is expected to deliver remarks on NASA’s Artemis program, the agency’s new effort to return humans to the moon. The Trump administration charged the agency with landing astronauts by 2024, but the program has faced delays.

Before the meeting, Pence is expected to meet with personnel at the 45th Space Wing.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine, who was selected by President Trump, said he will step down at the end of this administration. President-elect Joe Biden has not yet named a successor.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
