The Big Business Of Small Satellites

By Brendan Byrne
Published December 8, 2020 at 1:28 PM EST
Aevum CEO and founder Jay Skylus poses with his company's Ravn X UAV launch vehicle. Photo: Aevum.
A new company plans to launch small satellites from the belly of a drone. It joins the growing number of small launch companies popping up to send tiny payloads into space. So what’s the market for these small satellites?

We’ll dive into this growing industry first with Jay Skylus -- he’s the CEO and founder of Aevum. His company has plans to launch small payloads on a rocket launched from the belly of an unmanned aerial vehicle. What does he see heading to space on his vehicle? And what will it take to get the Ravn X UAV off the ground?

Then, Aevum joins the growing market of small launch providers. We’ll take a look at the state of the industry with Anthony Colangelo -- he hosts the commercial space-focused podcast Main Engine Cut Off about this bustling market and the future of the small satellite industry.

The big business of small satellites -- that’s just ahead on Are We There Yet, here on America’s space station.

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
