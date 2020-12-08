© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lake County Commission chooses Alan Rosen as new county manager

By Joe Byrnes
Published December 8, 2020 at 12:09 PM EST
Alan Rosen shows off the mask his wife made featuring the logo for Lake County -- minus the bird -- during an interview with county commissioners Tuesday. Image: Lake County video
Alan Rosen shows off the mask his wife made featuring the logo for Lake County -- minus the bird -- during an interview with county commissioners Tuesday. Image: Lake County video

The Lake County Commission has unanimously chosen Alan Rosen, the assistant city manager of Port Orange, to replace County Manager Jeff Cole, who is retiring later this month.

Commission Chair Sean Parks will negotiate a contract with Rosen. And commissioners expect to approve it at the Dec. 22 meeting.

Rosen impressed them with his experience in government in Florida, his management style and his view of the big picture.

He has a black belt in tae kwon do, and that, too, seemed to impress the commissioners during his interview Tuesday.

"And how could we as a commission be assured you would use tae kwon do for good and not for evil?" one of them quipped.

"Well, he did quote Spider-Man, come on," interjected Commissioner Leslie Campione.

"You won't use it on commissioners, will you?" one of them said.

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/taekwondo.mp3"][/audio]

Retired Rear Admiral Jeffrey Harley was also a finalist for the job.

The commissioners also voted to make Deputy County Manager Jo Anne Drury the interim county manager from Dec. 19 until Rosen takes over.

Tags
Lake County floridaCentral Florida News
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details