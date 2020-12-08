A Moment Of Joy And S'Mores During The Pandemic

WLRN has an end-of-year tradition they're planning to continue this year — and they're giving it a twist.

Usually, we ask you to send in your wackiest Florida story. Like that time an opossum broke into a liquor store but got too drunk to get out. This year’s been weird enough. So we want to hear about the moments that brought you joy instead, in the midst of so much tragedy and uncertainty. Diana Abu Jaber lives in Fort Lauderdale. She shared her moment of joy with us on Sundial yesterday. "We sat outside and around a big fire pit and they put out a s'mores kit. Marshmallows, graham crackers, big chunks of chocolate bars. And these grownups, we were all grownups. We all got together and made our s'mores at a distance from each other. And we were cracking up. And it was just the simplest, best thing." Share your moment of joy from this year. Send an email to “talk to us at WLRNNews.org.”