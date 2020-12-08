© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
A Moment Of Joy And S'Mores During The Pandemic

By Danielle Prieur
Published December 8, 2020 at 6:30 AM EST
Photo: Jessica Ruscello

WLRN has an end-of-year tradition they're planning to continue this year — and they're giving it a twist.

Usually, we ask you to send in your wackiest Florida story. Like that time an opossum broke into a liquor store but got too drunk to get out. This year’s been weird enough. So we want to hear about the moments that brought you joy instead, in the midst of so much tragedy and uncertainty. Diana Abu Jaber lives in Fort Lauderdale. She shared her moment of joy with us on Sundial yesterday. "We sat outside and around a big fire pit and they put out a s'mores kit. Marshmallows, graham crackers, big chunks of chocolate bars. And these grownups, we were all grownups. We all got together and made our s'mores at a distance from each other. And we were cracking up. And it was just the simplest, best thing." Share your moment of joy from this year. Send an email to “talk to us at WLRNNews.org.”

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
