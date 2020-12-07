Your Coronavirus Update For Monday: Florida Averages Over 9,000 Cases In Last Week

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Florida averages 9,000 new cases over the last week

Abe Aboraya, WMFE

Florida added about 7,711 new coronavirus cases Monday. It's less than Sunday's tally of 8,229 new cases and under the weekly average for the past week.

The state added 106 new deaths. COVID-19 has now claimed the lives of 19,529 people statewide.

Florida has been in a steady surge of COVID-19 cases, averaging over 9-thousand cases per day in the last week - a 21 percent increase over the week prior.

That includes two days with more than 10-thousand new cases.

That’s according to data compiled by John Hopkins Center for Health Security and analyzed by NPR. Overall, Florida added more than 65-thousand cases in the last week.

At the peak of the previous surge, Florida recorded just over 80-thousand cases in one week in July.

Florida is one of 48 states nationwide reporting more than 25 new daily cases per 100-thousand residents, which John Hopkins categorizes as being in the red. That means there is "unchecked community spread."

The Agency for Health Care Administration reported 4,495 patients hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. Hospitalizations have been increasing, although they remain well below their peak over the summer.



