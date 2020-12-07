© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

SpaceX Delivers Holiday Feast To International Space Station Crew

By Brendan Byrne
Published December 7, 2020 at 10:13 AM EST
View from SpaceX's Dragon capsule as it approaches the International Space Station. The vehicle autonomously docks to the station. Photo: SpaceX / NASA
View from SpaceX's Dragon capsule as it approaches the International Space Station. The vehicle autonomously docks to the station. Photo: SpaceX / NASA

More than 6,00 pounds of fresh food and supplies have arrived at the International Space Station after launching Sunday from Kennedy Space Center.  The crew of seven received some food for the holidays including roast turkey, cornbread dressing, spicy green beans and cookies.

[caption id="attachment_170183" align="alignright" width="400"] SpaceX's CRS-21 mission delivered a holiday feast for the crew of seven. Photo: NASA / NASA TV[/caption]

SpaceX’s Cargo capsule made the supply run which also included a science experiment using muscle cells collected from central Florida participants. The capsule contained equipment to support dozens more science experiments along with a new port for the station.

It’s SpaceX’s 21st cargo mission for NASA but the first time the private company is launching it’s upgraded cargo spacecraft.

This new Dragon can carry 50 percent more scientific equipment and docks automatically with the space station. The Dragon can also be used to store some of those experiments while in orbit.

The capsule will remain on the station for about a month before making the trip back to Earth, splashing down in the Atlantic ocean packed with completed science experiments.

SpaceX has been shipping supplies to the ISS for NASA since 2012. This year, the commercial company began launching astronauts to the International Space Station under the agency’s Commercial Crew Program.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpace
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details