Orange County Animal Services Holds Pet Food Giveaway Wednesday

By Danielle Prieur
Published December 7, 2020 at 12:07 PM EST
Photo: Joe Caione

Orange County pet owners affected by the coronavirus pandemic can pick up free cat and dog food Wednesday in Orlando. 


The drive through giveaway will take place at 12 noon at the South Econ Recreation Center. 

No appointments are needed and pet food is available on a first-come, first-served basis. 

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says the goal is to give some extra support to pet owners affected by COVID-19.

"We want to keep pet owners and their pets together. In keeping with proper COVID-19 social distancing protocols this is a drive through event.”

The food distribution is organized by Orange County Animal Services and is open to Orange County residents only.

Back in June, OCAS held a similar event and distributed more than 700 bags of pet food.
If you'd like to listen to this story, click on the clip at the top of the page.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
