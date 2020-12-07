Orange County Animal Services Holds Pet Food Giveaway Wednesday

Orange County pet owners affected by the coronavirus pandemic can pick up free cat and dog food Wednesday in Orlando.





The drive through giveaway will take place at 12 noon at the South Econ Recreation Center.

No appointments are needed and pet food is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says the goal is to give some extra support to pet owners affected by COVID-19.

"We want to keep pet owners and their pets together. In keeping with proper COVID-19 social distancing protocols this is a drive through event.”

The food distribution is organized by Orange County Animal Services and is open to Orange County residents only.

Back in June, OCAS held a similar event and distributed more than 700 bags of pet food.

