Florida agents raid home of ousted COVID-19 data curator

By Matthew Peddie
Published December 7, 2020 at 3:57 PM EST
rebekah-jones-says-she-was-fired-after-she-refused-to-manipulate-coronavirus-data-at-the-florida-health-department-now-she-has-launched-her-own-covid-19-data-portal-for-the-state
Florida's Community Coronavirus Dashboard
/
Rebekah Jones says she was fired after she refused to manipulate coronavirus data at the Florida health department. Now she has launched her own COVID-19 data portal for the state.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities have raided the home of the state’s former COVID data curator, who was ousted for making public remarks about the data.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Monday they've been investigating Rebekah Jones since early November after someone illegally accessed the state’s emergency alert health system.

Jones was fired from her post in May after she raised questions about Florida’s COVID-19 data.

She had been reprimanded several times and was ultimately fired for violating Health Department policy by making public remarks about the information.

The governor's office declined comment. Jones said on Twitter that agents pointed a gun at her children.

pandemicRebekah JonesCentral Florida NewsFDLEGov. Ron DeSantis
Matthew Peddie
