Orange County Mayor Demings Says Fines for Noncompliant Businesses Will Target "Bad Actors"

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has signed an executive order Friday that will allow businesses that are found to be noncompliant with health protocols to be fined.





Demings said businesses that don’t require social distancing and facial coverings can be written up by strike teams or law enforcement officers for $500 to $15,000.

He said the order takes effect at 12:01 am on Sunday and will target repeat offenders that don’t have the public’s health in mind.

“I call them bad actors because these are the ones who act like they care about the personal safety of others, when in fact they only care about their bottom line. They put profit over people,” said Demings.

Orange County Health Director Raul Pino said these actions were necessary to make sure that healthcare including ICU beds and ventilators don't need to be rationed in the county.

Pino said it will also help healthcare workers reduce burnout and fatigue from caring for COVID-19 patients.

“And not even Army training would prepare you for these type and number of causalities,” Pino said. “And I don't want to be graphic, but also the manner and way that people are dying is quite horrific.”

The county has logged more than 60,000 cases since mid-March, with the current positivity rate rising to 6.2 percent.



