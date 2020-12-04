© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

As Marion County COVID-19 cases climb, health official says 'we can control how high this goes'

By Joe Byrnes
Published December 4, 2020 at 11:55 AM EST
Marion County Health Department Administrator Mark Lander regularly updates the County Commission on the COVID-19 pandemic. Image: Marion County video
Marion County Health Department Administrator Mark Lander regularly updates the County Commission on the COVID-19 pandemic. Image: Marion County video

Marion County is seeing a significant increase in COVID-19 cases already this month.

The county added 183 new cases on Thursday with a test positivity rate of 13 percent. And five more deaths were recorded.

[caption id="attachment_170113" align="alignleft" width="400"]

MarkLander1117b-400x265.png

Marion County Health Department Administrator Mark Lander regularly updates the County Commission on the COVID-19 pandemic. Image: Marion County video[/caption]

County Health Department Administrator Mark Lander says the community was already seeing an increase in cases before Thanksgiving.

"In the past when we started getting spikes, you were usually seeing huge facility outbreaks," he says. But this "seems to be a little more widespread throughout our community."

The uptick in cases could be tied to family gatherings and college students coming home for the holiday. Lander hopes this won't be like the summer surge, when residents were unprepared.

"Now that we're seeing those numbers, it's a lot easier to get that message out that we can control how high this goes based on good mitigation practices.."

He also noted an increase in nursing home cases. About 83 percent of the 389 lost to the virus in Marion County have been 65 or older.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsHealthmarion county florida
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details