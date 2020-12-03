Your Thursday Coronavirus Update: Florida Reports More than 10,800 New Coronavirus Cases

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Florida adds more than 10,800 new coronavirus cases

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

The Florida Department of Health reported 10,870 new coronavirus cases and 98 new coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday.

That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in residents in the state to 1,012,456 and the death toll to 18,874 residents since the start of the pandemic.

Orange County continues to lead Central Florida with the most coronavirus cases. The county added 573 new cases today for a total of 59,791 resident cases since mid-March.

The percent positivity rate has risen to 8.19 percent.



