UCF's Quarterback McKenzie Milton Applies For Transfer

UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton has applied for a transfer, ending a five-year career with the Knights, according to ESPN.

Milton suffered a season-ending injury against USF in 2018. He spent the past two years rehabbing that injury and getting back on the field, leading UCF’s scout team this season.

In an interview with ESPN, Milton said his back up in 2018 and current starter Dillon Gabriel earned the job and he didn’t want to cause any controversy in the locker room. He told his teammates Thursday about the transfer.

"There's no bitter feelings toward UCF. I will always bleed black and gold. It's the end of a chapter for me and my playing career here, and that's probably the bittersweet part of it. We were able to accomplish a lot in my time here, and it's been nothing but a blessing," Milton told ESPN.





Milton raked up more than 9,000 offensive yards and 92 touchdowns during his time at UCF -- leading the team to an undefeated season and Chick-Fil-APeach Bowl win over Auburn in 2017. The Knights were 11-0 in the 2018 season before Milton suffering his knee injury against USF.