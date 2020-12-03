Marion County's annual food drive comes to Ocala Downtown Square on Friday

Since 2011, Marion County has organized a huge food drive during the holiday season.

Last year, Bring the Harvest Home collected 17,500 pounds of food for local families. And this year, with higher unemployment due to the pandemic, the food pantries must meet an even greater need.

The drive has already been collecting non-perishable food items, baby supplies and toiletries at government sites, fire stations and sheriff's offices around the county.

On Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., county and city volunteers -- along with firefighters and law enforcement officers -- will staff a collection site on the Ocala Downtown Square.

They are taking COVID-19 precautions and setting up a drive-thru for contact-free donations.

All the food, supplies and cash go to Interfaith Emergency Services, Brother's Keeper and the Salvation Army.