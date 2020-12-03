AdventHealth Doctors Encourage Central Floridians To Get Vaccinated When They Can

AdventHealth doctors say the cure isn’t worse than the disease when it comes to the side effects of the new coronavirus vaccine.

AdventHealth Dr. Victor Herrera says when the formal approval comes there will be more data about side effects.

But based on preliminary studies, he says side effects have been mild.

“We know from the preliminary studies that there have not been reports of any serious adverse events with the vaccine.”

Herrera says the vaccine which will be given to healthcare workers and long-term care residents first will help establish herd immunity.

“The way I like to put it into perspective is that if you think about getting the actual disease compared to any mild symptoms that can come up from the vaccine, it becomes just a risk-versus-benefit ratio.”

He says health protocols like face masks and social distancing will still need to be observed at least initially as it could take months to vaccinate the general public.

Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton announced today they will be vaccinated live on TV to encourage Americans to get the shot.

