© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Meet Olli, The Latest Edition to Beep's Fleet of Autonomous Vehicles

By Danielle Prieur
Published December 2, 2020 at 9:40 AM EST
Photo: Olli
Photo: Olli

There’s a new autonomous shuttle in Lake Nona called Olli thanks to a partnership between Beep and Local Motors. 

Beep CEO Joe Moye says Olli is currently serving a residential route near the Heroes Park Area. 

In mid-December, Moye says the autonomous vehicle will be deployed to open a new route between the Lake Nona Town Center and Nemours Children's Hospital. 

"You know helping provide a safe, reliable transportation service for visitors, patients and others that the healthcare workers that are looking to have transportation between the hospital and some of the town center amenities.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/beep-clip-one.wav"][/audio]

Olli will join Beep’s other shuttles on its standard routes and will offer special features for visually and hearing impaired passengers.

“Where you’ve got large signs showing what stop you’re on and what mode the vehicle is currently traveling in and things of that nature.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/beep-clip-two-.wav"][/audio]

Moye says the vehicle is US made and 3D printed. 
If you'd like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.

Tags
BeepCentral Florida NewsHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details