It's Full Speed Ahead For Brightline With Work on Central Florida Projects Continuing During the Pandemic

By Danielle Prieur
Published December 2, 2020 at 8:21 AM EST
Photo: Gerrie van der Walt
Brightline says it’s going to reopen services in South Florida in the not-so-distant future subject to the travel market. 

CEO Patrick Goddard says Brightline closed down March 25 in Miami due to the pandemic and the company is reevaluating when the trains can reopen. 

Goddard says travel is coming back to the area but it’s still significantly down. 

He says it’s half dependent on the business community coming back, half on the leisure sector rebounding.

"So we're evaluating once those are going to get back to the pre-COVID levels, or close to pre-COVID levels. So we're looking at that all of the time. We're looking at that data all of the time."

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/brightline-clip-two-.mp3"][/audio]

Goddard says even during the pandemic, construction on a line connecting Orlando with West Palm Beach has continued.

He says even more jobs will be created with the latest announcement of a stop at Disney Springs.

"I mean this is probably a ten thousand person job to do this construction between OIA and Disney alone. Just that segment."

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/brightline-clip-one.mp3"][/audio]

Goddard says the company is evaluating possible stops in Cocoa, Martin or St. Lucie counties, and Tampa as well.
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
