© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

DeSantis promised no forced COVID-19 vaccinations. Now there's a bill for that

By Joe Byrnes
Published December 1, 2020 at 9:18 AM EST
Image: VA VAntage Point blog
M.Rode-Foto - stock.adobe.com
/
Some ampoules with ncov-2019 vaccine in a box. to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Florida has no plans to order people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced in November that getting a vaccine, when it’s available, will be "the choice of each and every Floridian."

But under state law, the surgeon general can order vaccinations -- along with other measures -- during a public health emergency.

And Republican State Rep. Anthony Sabatini of Lake County wants to change that. Hefiled a bill Monday to strip the state of that authority.

Sabatini has waged a months-long battle against government efforts to slow the virus

He has filed lawsuits against local mask mandates and opposed other restrictions in the name of personal freedom.

In two other bills filed Monday, Sabatini would limit school board members to eight years in office and allow concealed-carry permit holders to bring guns on college facilities.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida News
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details