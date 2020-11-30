© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orange County Considering Fines For Businesses That Repeatedly Break Coronavirus Protocols

By Danielle Prieur
Published November 30, 2020 at 3:42 PM EST
Photo: Michael Discenza
Photo: Michael Discenza

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says after videos surfaced online of residents not wearing masks or social distancing at a club this weekend, he’s considering legal action. 

Demings says he will continue to send out strike teams to enforce health and safety measures including a mask mandate. 

But he's also ready to take more direct action in the form of fines.

“I have directed the County Attorney to draft an executive order that will likely give me the authority to institute some form of penalties. This would apply to businesses that are habitual violators of the guidance that has been put in place at this time.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/13006_BAD-ACTORS_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Demings says these actions won't affect businesses that are following the rules.

“For weeks now, you know, I've come in. I've asked for voluntary compliance. And if we have a few bad actors that's who we'll be targeting. It won't be the businesses who are cooperating, who are compliant. It will be the bad actors."

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/13007_BAD-ACTORS_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Demings says that by the end of the week, he’ll make a decision about how and when to put the executive order into action.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer is also encouraging bar owners and patrons to be patriots by being responsible with their behavior in order to protect at-risk community members. 
If you'd like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.

Tags
coronavirusHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details